Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unsure whether Brazil goalkeeper Alisson could play on Sunday when he addressed the media on Friday

Premier League players are set to be cleared to play for their clubs this weekend after Brazil reportedly dropped their complaint about their failure to report for international duty.

Under Fifa rules, players not released for the recent South American World Cup qualifiers were to be suspended from playing for five days.

In total, 11 players were the subject of complaints.

But the Press Association reports all countries involved waived the bans.

Players cleared to play

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool and Brazil)

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City and Brazil)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea and Brazil)

Raphinha (Leeds and Brazil)

Fred (Manchester United and Brazil)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle and Paraguay)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves and Mexico)

Francisco Sierralta (Watford and Chile)

'Common sense prevailed'

All of the South American qualifiers took place in countries on the UK government's red Covid-19 travel list.

Anyone entering - or returning - to the UK from those countries has to quarantine for 10 days.

As a result, several players did not report for international duty, resulting in the affected South American national associations asking Fifa to implement bans.

However, Brazil and Chile are said to have agreed to waive the rule following talks between world governing body Fifa and the relevant associations.

Earlier on Friday it was confirmed that Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron and Wolves' Mexico striker Raul Jimenez could play for their clubs.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce did not reveal the details as to why Almiron was available, but said "common sense prevailed".

"It's gone on behind the scenes constantly, but what I can say is that he is available, but there is still live debates as we speak," Bruce said.

Mexico had already withdrawn their complaint, so Jimenez is available to face Watford on Saturday.