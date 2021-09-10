Joseph Olowu: Doncaster Rovers sign former Arsenal defender
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed former Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu on a deal until January.
The 21-year-old was released by the Gunners at the end of last season and had a trial with Manchester United in the summer.
Olowu spent time on loan with League of Ireland club Cork and National League side Wealdstone in 2020-21.
Rovers have made a poor start to the League One campaign, taking just one point from their first five games.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- How has the Premier League succeeded?: Fever Pitch tells the origin story via the stars that made it
- Celebrate the Mercury Prize: Listen to the best tracks from nominees and winners of the prestigious prize