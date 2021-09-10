Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Joseph Olowu never made a senior Arsenal appearance but played for their U21s in the EFL Trophy

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu on a deal until January.

The 21-year-old was released by the Gunners at the end of last season and had a trial with Manchester United in the summer.

Olowu spent time on loan with League of Ireland club Cork and National League side Wealdstone in 2020-21.

Rovers have made a poor start to the League One campaign, taking just one point from their first five games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.