The 16,000 spectators in attendance at Windsor Park will be the most at a Northern Ireland game since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Irish Football Association says it wants to meet the main Northern Ireland supporters group over the current ticket prices controversy.

Before Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland, supporters representative Gary McAllister said the issue had reached a "tipping point".

In response, the IFA defended the prices but on Friday it spoke of its concern over fans "unhappiness".

An IFA statement said it wanted to work with fans to "resolve the situation".

"The Irish FA truly values the support and devotion of the Northern Ireland fans," said the statement which was co-signed by chief executive Patrick Nelson and president Conrad Kirkwood.

"To that end we have today contacted the Amalgamation of Supporters Clubs and invited them to meet with us as soon as possible. We look forward to a constructive and open engagement."

Prior to Wednesday's game which saw Windsor Park operating at a reduced capacity of 16,000, Gary McAlllister, the chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, said it had raised issues around pricing with the IFA.

"We have consistently argued that Northern Ireland match tickets must be affordable for as many people as possible. By making matches affordable, particularly for families, it creates the next generation of lifelong fans," said the fans representative.

For those with GAWA Official membership, three-match bundles had been advertised between £112.50-£145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.

Individual match prices for Wednesday's qualifier with Switzerland began at £52 although prior to the match, the IFA said that the price of individual general sale tickets were the same as they had been for games against Germany and Netherlands in 2018 and 2019.