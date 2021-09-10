Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: McMenamin hat-trick fires Glens to victory over Ballymena

Conor McMenamin scored a hat-trick as Glentoran eased to a convincing 4-1 win over Ballymena United at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid's header from Rhys Marshall's right-wing cross put the hosts in front after 18 minutes.

McMenamin went on a surging run and fired a low shot past Jordan Williamson at his near post four minutes later.

Paul McElroy's deflected shot before the break reduced the deficit but McMenamin shot home on 62 and 71 to move his team into second in the table.

Mick McDermott's side sit three points behind leaders Cliftonville.

McDaid's opener after good work by Marshall set the Glens on their way to victory and McMenamin's first set the home side well on their way to three points.

McElroy's strike offered hope to the Braidmen but McMenamin dispatched a low left-foot drive into the net after latching onto Jay Donnelly's lay-off.

Donnelly provided the assist for his fellow former Cliftonville player's third goal when he lobbed Williamson, who could only get a hand to the ball, and McMenamin had the simple task of slotting home.

Two wins from three outings for the Glens then, while Ballymena are still searching for their first point after losing their two opening games.

"I was only out of isolation on Friday morning and I missed training all week," revealed McMenamin after the game.

"I didn't know how many minutes I would last but I managed to keep going and to score three goals was brilliant," he added.