Europa Conference League - Group G
RennesRennes17:45TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Roazhon Park

Rennes v Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min among Spurs players not to travel

Son Heung-min was injured while on international duty with South Korea
Son Heung-min has not travelled to France for Tottenham's opening Europa Conference League Group G game against Rennes on Thursday (17:45 BST).

The forward, who missed Spurs' defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, is still recovering from a calf injury sustained while on international duty.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo also confirmed defender Eric Dier will not feature.

Dier was substituted in the 12th minute after suffering a dead leg during that 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Nuno says he is unsure whether the pair will be fit for Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"I cannot say. They are improving, day by day they are better, but alongside the South American players, we still have to assess," he said.

"[Steven] Bergwijn is better, he travelled with us, he trained yesterday and today, he is much better."

Spurs are also still missing the three players who defied Premier League guidelines and travelled to South America for World Cup qualifiers last week.

Argentina's Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero and Colombia's Davinson Sanchez are training in Croatia and expected back at the club on Saturday.

