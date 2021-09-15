Europa League - Group C
LeicesterLeicester City20:00NapoliNapoli
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Napoli: Foxes cannot be timid, says Kasper Schmeichel

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Kasper Schmeichel (centre)
Leicester have won two and lost two so far in the Premier League, including Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Manchester City

Kasper Schmeichel says it is important Leicester are not "complacent and timid" in their search for more success, starting with Thursday's Europa League opener against Napoli.

The Foxes reached the last 16 in 2020-21, along with winning the FA Cup and finishing fifth in the Premier League.

They and Italian side Napoli are two of the highest-rated sides in this season's competition.

"The club is always looking to improve," said Schmeichel.

"That's the most important thing to me, when you are in an organisation which has had success the hunger is still there.

"You cannot become complacent and timid. That's when you take the foot off the gas. We have always got to be looking for what's next. We can't use the past for anything - that past is done.

"There are many steps we can still take We are looking to improve every day and this season is another opportunity.

"We are in a very good place. We have had a lot of recent success but that means you have a choice to make. Are you content with that or do you want to progress and move on?"

Leicester were beaten by Slavia Prague in the Europa League last season, but are tipped to progress from a group that also contains Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.

The eight Europa League group winners progress automatically to the last 16, with the runners-up playing the eight third-placed teams in the Champions League groups.

Schmeichel added: "It's never been our approach to look at others, we look at ourselves more than anything. When I look at our dressing room I have every reason to be supremely confident.

"There are top-class sides in this competition and others coming in from the Champions League. You can't always say because you don't know who is going to be coming into the competition."

City boss Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury doubts for the Group C curtain-raiser, with James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) both long-term absentees.

Napoli travel to England after a superb start to their domestic season, having won their three opening games in Serie A.

This includes a 2-1 win over Juventus on Saturday, with highly rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly scoring an 85th-minute winner.

In attack they have Lorenzo Insigne, who has excelled for Italy in their record-setting run of 37 games unbeaten, during which they won Euro 2020 in the summer.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th September 2021

  • Real BetisReal Betis17:45CelticCeltic
  • RangersRangers20:00LyonLyon
  • LeicesterLeicester City20:00NapoliNapoli
  • GalatasarayGalatasaray17:45LazioLazio
  • Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow17:45MarseilleMarseille
  • Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade17:45Sporting BragaSporting Braga
  • FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland17:45LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen17:45Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC
  • Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb17:45West HamWest Ham United
  • Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:45KRC GenkKRC Genk
  • Brøndby IFBrøndby IF20:00Sparta PragueSparta Prague
  • MonacoMonaco20:00SK Sturm GrazSK Sturm Graz

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brøndby IF00000000
2Lyon00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco00000000
2PSV Eindhoven00000000
3Real Sociedad00000000
4SK Sturm Graz00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw10100001
2Spartak Moscow10100001
3Leicester00000000
4Napoli00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Royal Antwerp00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray00000000
2Lazio00000000
3Lokomotiv Moscow00000000
4Marseille00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2FC Midtjylland00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Sporting Braga00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Ferencvárosi TC00000000
4Real Betis00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Rapid Vienna00000000
4West Ham00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories