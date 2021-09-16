Europa League - Group H
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb0West HamWest Ham United2

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham United: Michail Antonio and Declan Rice score in comfortable Europa League win

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments161

Declan Rice
Declan Rice capped his 150th appearance for West Ham with a goal

West Ham opened their Europa League Group H campaign with a comfortable win at Dinamo Zagreb.

Michail Antonio set the Hammers on their way with his fifth goal of the season, latching on to an underhit backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball into an empty net.

It was no more than the visitors deserved after dominating the early stages against the Croatian champions.

Declan Rice sealed an exemplary away performance with a superb second on his 150th appearance for the club.

The England midfielder brilliantly won back possession and drove into the Dinamo area before dispatching a powerful left-foot shot through Livakovic's legs.

Bar qualifiers, it ensured a first victory in Europe for West Ham since 1999 and vindicated manager David Moyes' decision to introduce several players into his starting XI for the first time this season.

Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic both impressed on their full debuts for the club, while Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop all appeared up to speed on their first starts of the season.

The Hammers are joined at the top of Group H by Genk, who scored a stoppage-time winner at Rapid Vienna.

A perfect night for West Ham and Moyes

As far as European away trips go few are likely to prove as straightforward as this for West Ham.

On paper they appeared to have been handed a difficult opening assignment against last term's quarter-finalists and conquerors of Tottenham.

However, the only disappointment was that the scoreline was not more emphatic.

Roared on by about 2,000 visiting fans inside at Stadion Maksimir, Moyes' team pushed forward from the outset and the likes of Fredericks, Vlasic and Lanzini all failed to capitalise when presented with good opportunities to score.

Aside from the aggressive nature of West Ham's pressing, Moyes will have also been delighted by the way his side nullified Dinamo's threat.

Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski barely had a shot to save, with the only moment of alarm coming when a heavily deflected Luka Ivanusec effort clipped the outside of the right post before going wide.

Player of the match

AntonioMichail Antonio

with an average of 8.75

Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Livakovic
  • 28Théophile-CatherineSubstituted forJuricat 45'minutes
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 37Sutalo
  • 13RistovskiSubstituted forMoharramiat 63'minutes
  • 27MisicBooked at 67minsSubstituted forTolicat 75'minutes
  • 38Franjic
  • 99OrsicSubstituted forMenaloat 83'minutes
  • 5Ademi
  • 7IvanusecSubstituted forGojakat 84'minutes
  • 21Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 2Moharrami
  • 3Stefulj
  • 8Gojak
  • 9Andric
  • 24Tolic
  • 31Bulat
  • 39Juric
  • 46Baturina
  • 66Dilaver
  • 70Menalo
  • 77Spikic

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Fredericks
  • 23Diop
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 41RiceSubstituted forNobleat 83'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forBowenat 69'minutes
  • 10LanziniBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 52'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 83'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Noble
  • 20Bowen
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamDinamo ZagrebAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away9

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:45

    Well done West ham, from a SPURS FAN

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 19:47

      KingFreddy replied:
      Class response.

  • Comment posted by doug, today at 19:51

    Can I just ask BBC - why do you refer to Tottenham first in your headlines when West Ham are playing in a higher standard of European competition?

    • Reply posted by doug, today at 20:04

      doug replied:
      Oh look.. and even in the order of articles on the European football page… what a surprise….

  • Comment posted by whammerhead68, today at 19:47

    Well done Hammers. Accomplished performance away from home. Clean sheet. Ant & Dec score. Some playing time for squad players and no injuries

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:42

    Nicely done West Ham. A very good start to your Europa campaign.

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 19:48

    Moyes is a fantastic manager. He really is. I'm delighted to see him do well after he was treated disgracefully by the club I support, Man Utd. Go on, David. You are simply sensational, my friend. All the best, from the Canary Islands.

    • Reply posted by pp66ndp3, today at 20:12

      pp66ndp3 replied:
      He wasn't treated to well by whu either all more respect to the man

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:45

    At least one London club performed this evening. Well done West Ham.

  • Comment posted by topcat, today at 19:48

    Rice, future England captain

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 20:33

      BenRinnes replied:
      Got to be better than the present captain who sounds like he's chewing a wasp

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 19:48

    Moyes has done such a good job. The interchangeable front 4 work tirelessly to attack and defend from the front, it makes West Ham a very tough unit.

    That was on paper and by coefficient the hardest game of the group stage, and Zagreb were dispatched comfortably. Professional performance.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:45

    Amazing, I’ve been a life long Hammer who was born and bred near Upton Park, I’ve never imagined this in my wildest dream.

    Last season and now this, simply fantastic!!

    COYI

    • Reply posted by Sufice2say, today at 19:47

      Sufice2say replied:
      Me too

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:44

    Excellent result. You can only beat what is in front of you. Professional performance.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:46

    Weren't all the pundits saying “First season in Europe for a long time. Won't know what it's all about. Experienced foreign teams. DZ away, difficult.” Didn't see that tonight. Pretty much a stroll for WH. If that's their hardest game in the group, it's hard not to see them walking away with it.

    • Reply posted by bardez , today at 19:49

      bardez replied:
      A well-known dutch pundit proclaimed a few weeks ago that Haller wasn't made for the Champions League and wouldn't perform at all. Then he becomes the first person ever to score 4 on his CL debut. That's what pundits do..

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 19:43

    Well done, West Ham.
    Like Celtic, got themselves comfortably into a valuable 0-2 lead. Unlike Celtic, didn't then have an unfortunate 4-goal accident.

  • Comment posted by fredowal, today at 19:49

    Good Result tonight-Dinamo Zagreb are no mugs!

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 19:52

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      Have to say zagreb looked distinctly average tonight

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 19:46

    Great performance. Thought diop & zouma could become a good defensive partnership. Great performances from all of the team.

  • Comment posted by rdd1973, today at 19:46

    As professional a West Ham performance as you’ll ever see - COYI

  • Comment posted by chasby, today at 19:43

    Well done lads...proud of you!!!! COYI

  • Comment posted by BenRinnes, today at 19:55

    Excellent win for the Hammers. Off to a good start. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 19:42

    Amazing. These guys beat the spuds last year I think so quality

    • Reply posted by stevef, today at 20:35

      stevef replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 19:52

    Pleased for the management team and backroom staff for setting up a squad rotation plan re selection. It works, early days, but upward and onward.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:53

    Well Played Hammers! No goals conceded and a 2-0 win away! Dinamo did get to the Semis last season, and that's a brilliant result to start with.

