West Ham opened their Europa League Group H campaign with a comfortable win at Dinamo Zagreb.
Michail Antonio set the Hammers on their way with his fifth goal of the season, latching on to an underhit backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball into an empty net.
It was no more than the visitors deserved after dominating the early stages against the Croatian champions.
Declan Rice sealed an exemplary away performance with a superb second on his 150th appearance for the club.
The England midfielder brilliantly won back possession and drove into the Dinamo area before dispatching a powerful left-foot shot through Livakovic's legs.
Bar qualifiers, it ensured a first victory in Europe for West Ham since 1999 and vindicated manager David Moyes' decision to introduce several players into his starting XI for the first time this season.
Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic both impressed on their full debuts for the club, while Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop all appeared up to speed on their first starts of the season.
The Hammers are joined at the top of Group H by Genk, who scored a stoppage-time winner at Rapid Vienna.
A perfect night for West Ham and Moyes
As far as European away trips go few are likely to prove as straightforward as this for West Ham.
On paper they appeared to have been handed a difficult opening assignment against last term's quarter-finalists and conquerors of Tottenham.
However, the only disappointment was that the scoreline was not more emphatic.
Roared on by about 2,000 visiting fans inside at Stadion Maksimir, Moyes' team pushed forward from the outset and the likes of Fredericks, Vlasic and Lanzini all failed to capitalise when presented with good opportunities to score.
Aside from the aggressive nature of West Ham's pressing, Moyes will have also been delighted by the way his side nullified Dinamo's threat.
Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski barely had a shot to save, with the only moment of alarm coming when a heavily deflected Luka Ivanusec effort clipped the outside of the right post before going wide.
Player of the match
AntonioMichail Antonio
Dinamo Zagreb
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameMoharramiAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number40Player nameLivakovicAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number99Player nameOrsicAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number8Player nameGojakAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number70Player nameMenaloAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number24Player nameTolicAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number39Player nameJuricAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number6Player nameLauritsenAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number21Player namePetkovicAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number28Player nameThéophile-CatherineAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number38Player nameFranjicAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number7Player nameIvanusecAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number37Player nameSutaloAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number13Player nameRistovskiAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number5Player nameAdemiAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number27Player nameMisicAverage rating
4.27
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number24Player nameFredericksAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
7.33
Line-ups
Dinamo Zagreb
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Livakovic
- 28Théophile-CatherineSubstituted forJuricat 45'minutes
- 6Lauritsen
- 37Sutalo
- 13RistovskiSubstituted forMoharramiat 63'minutes
- 27MisicBooked at 67minsSubstituted forTolicat 75'minutes
- 38Franjic
- 99OrsicSubstituted forMenaloat 83'minutes
- 5Ademi
- 7IvanusecSubstituted forGojakat 84'minutes
- 21Petkovic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 2Moharrami
- 3Stefulj
- 8Gojak
- 9Andric
- 24Tolic
- 31Bulat
- 39Juric
- 46Baturina
- 66Dilaver
- 70Menalo
- 77Spikic
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24Fredericks
- 23Diop
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 41RiceSubstituted forNobleat 83'minutes
- 28Soucek
- 11VlasicSubstituted forBowenat 69'minutes
- 10LanziniBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 52'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 83'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 7Yarmolenko
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 20Bowen
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Benrahma
- 26Masuaku
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 0, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sadegh Moharrami.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Amer Gojak replaces Luka Ivanusec.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Luka Menalo replaces Mislav Orsic.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Declan Rice.
Post update
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).
Post update
Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Luka Ivanusec tries a through ball, but Deni Juric is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Marko Tolic replaces Josip Misic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
