Last updated on .From the section European Football

Declan Rice capped his 150th appearance for West Ham with a goal

West Ham opened their Europa League Group H campaign with a comfortable win at Dinamo Zagreb.

Michail Antonio set the Hammers on their way with his fifth goal of the season, latching on to an underhit backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball into an empty net.

It was no more than the visitors deserved after dominating the early stages against the Croatian champions.

Declan Rice sealed an exemplary away performance with a superb second on his 150th appearance for the club.

The England midfielder brilliantly won back possession and drove into the Dinamo area before dispatching a powerful left-foot shot through Livakovic's legs.

Bar qualifiers, it ensured a first victory in Europe for West Ham since 1999 and vindicated manager David Moyes' decision to introduce several players into his starting XI for the first time this season.

Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic both impressed on their full debuts for the club, while Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop all appeared up to speed on their first starts of the season.

The Hammers are joined at the top of Group H by Genk, who scored a stoppage-time winner at Rapid Vienna.

A perfect night for West Ham and Moyes

As far as European away trips go few are likely to prove as straightforward as this for West Ham.

On paper they appeared to have been handed a difficult opening assignment against last term's quarter-finalists and conquerors of Tottenham.

However, the only disappointment was that the scoreline was not more emphatic.

Roared on by about 2,000 visiting fans inside at Stadion Maksimir, Moyes' team pushed forward from the outset and the likes of Fredericks, Vlasic and Lanzini all failed to capitalise when presented with good opportunities to score.

Aside from the aggressive nature of West Ham's pressing, Moyes will have also been delighted by the way his side nullified Dinamo's threat.

Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski barely had a shot to save, with the only moment of alarm coming when a heavily deflected Luka Ivanusec effort clipped the outside of the right post before going wide.

Player of the match Antonio Michail Antonio with an average of 8.75 Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Dinamo Zagreb Avg Squad number 2 Player name Moharrami Average rating 4.76 Squad number 40 Player name Livakovic Average rating 4.67 Squad number 99 Player name Orsic Average rating 4.67 Squad number 8 Player name Gojak Average rating 4.57 Squad number 70 Player name Menalo Average rating 4.56 Squad number 24 Player name Tolic Average rating 4.56 Squad number 39 Player name Juric Average rating 4.55 Squad number 6 Player name Lauritsen Average rating 4.54 Squad number 21 Player name Petkovic Average rating 4.52 Squad number 28 Player name Théophile-Catherine Average rating 4.50 Squad number 38 Player name Franjic Average rating 4.38 Squad number 7 Player name Ivanusec Average rating 4.34 Squad number 37 Player name Sutalo Average rating 4.32 Squad number 13 Player name Ristovski Average rating 4.29 Squad number 5 Player name Ademi Average rating 4.28 Squad number 27 Player name Misic Average rating 4.27 West Ham United Avg Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 8.75 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.73 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 8.24 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 8.23 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 8.14 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.87 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 7.86 Squad number 24 Player name Fredericks Average rating 7.82 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.75 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.71 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 7.70 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.66 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.63 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 7.61 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 7.43 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 7.33