Europa League - Group H
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb17:45West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Maksimir

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham United: Four summer signings could make full debuts

Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Moyes
David Moyes has led West Ham to their first European campaign proper since 2006-07

West Ham could hand full debuts to four summer signings - Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alphonse Areola and Alex Kral - in their Europa League group game with Dinamo Zagreb.

This is the Hammers' 10th European campaign but they have never played in a group stage before.

David Moyes' side, who are unbeaten this season, will have about 2,000 fans in a 20,000 crowd at Stadion Maksimir.

"We'd like to still be in Europe after Christmas and new year," said Moyes.

West Ham qualified for the group stages directly after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

The only European games they have won since 1999 have been qualifiers.

Moyes said: "We understand we're up against an experienced opponent and we're still relatively new to the challenge.

"We've tried to take on everything really positively, really forward-thinking and are trying to be aggressive in our own way, but ultimately we know that we're new to the competition as far as recent history goes. But we've got a good squad and hopefully we'll get to understand it the longer we go in the competition."

Dinamo Zagreb won last season's Croatian Double and are top of the table this season.

Defender Rasmus Lauritsen said: "Whenever you play against an opponent you haven't met before, you try to prepare extra, and watch footage of his matches.

"Michail Antonio is a solid opponent, it will be a challenge for me. It will be fun to fight and I am looking forward to the match.

"They play physical football in England. For sure it will be a physical game, but we showed before in Europe that we are good at handling these physical opponents."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brøndby IF00000000
2Lyon00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco00000000
2PSV Eindhoven00000000
3Real Sociedad00000000
4SK Sturm Graz00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw11001013
2Leicester00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Spartak Moscow100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Royal Antwerp00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray00000000
2Lazio00000000
3Lokomotiv Moscow00000000
4Marseille00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2FC Midtjylland00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Sporting Braga00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Ferencvárosi TC00000000
4Real Betis00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Rapid Vienna00000000
4West Ham00000000
View full Europa League tables

