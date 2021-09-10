Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Dominic McKay (left) replaced Peter Lawwell on a full-time basis on 1 July

Dominic McKay has stepped down as Celtic's chief executive after just two months for personal reasons.

McKay left his position as Scottish Rugby's chief operating officer to replace Peter Lawwell, who retired after 17 years in the role, at the beginning of July.

Director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson will step in as interim CEO.

Celtic gave no further detail on the circumstances around McKay's departure.

"I'd like to thank the board and everyone at Celtic for their support and wish everyone at Celtic every success for the future," McKay said. external-link

McKay was announced as Lawwell's replacement in January, before joining the club in April and eventually taking the reins full-time when his predecessor retired at the end of last season.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: "We thank Dom for his efforts on behalf of the club and everyone wishes Dom and his family very well for the future".

Bankier added interim chief Nicholson has a "solid grip on how to achieve our immediate and future objectives" having been with the club since 2013, first as company secretary and then head of legal.

McKay took charge in a transitional period for Celtic after Lawwell, manager Neil Lennon, and captain Scott Brown all left the club following the failed attempt to win a record 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Manager Ange Postecoglou was appointed in June after primary target Eddie Howe opted not to join following a protracted period of negotiations.

Celtic have since made 12 signings this summer as part of a squad rebuild, with players such as Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie departing.

Although Postecoglou's side were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers, they secured a place in the Europa League group stage, and have won two of their four Premiership games so far this season.