Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.

Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link external-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.