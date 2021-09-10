Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Kieffer Moore joined Cardiff City from Wigan Athletic

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy admits he is surprised that Wales and Bluebirds forward Kieffer Moore remained with the Championship club.

Last season's top scorer for the Bluebirds with 20 league goals, Moore was said to have attracted interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, the Premier League club did not meet Cardiff's valuation.

"I'm delighted. I am sure he would have been interested in playing in the Premier League," McCarthy said.

Moore, 29, missed Wales games during the international break as a close contact of someone with Covid-19, but is available for Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

When asked if he was pleased Moore stayed, McCarthy replied: "Of course I was. You don't want to lose a player who scored 20 goals the season before.

"Of course he was interested in playing in the Premier League, but there was no offer that came in that was anywhere near the club's valuation.

"The value to me, the team and the players is immense, he's been fabulous for us."

McCarthy admits he expected more interest in the striker.

I don't know why clubs don't (table big offers). Waiting until the final few hours of deadline day and they think it's the way to do business? I don't," he added.

"It makes everyone panic then. It just seems crazy for me.

"If you really want someone you go out and get them. If you really desire that player and he is going to make a difference, you go and get them early.

"I was a bit surprised no one else came in for him.

"If someone really values you and you really want them you go and get them if they've got the money."