Russell Martin (centre) played for seven clubs including Wycombe, Norwich, Rangers and MK Dons

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he treated the international break as a "mini pre-season" after a hectic first month in charge.

The former MK Dons boss was appointed less than a week before the opening day of the season.

He has also brought in six fresh faces as part of a squad overhaul.

"It's a really important period, it's almost been like a mini pre-season for us in terms of the work that we have been able to get in," said Martin.

The former Scotland international says his summer signings are now all ready to play a part as Swansea play six games before the end of September, beginning with Hull City at home on Saturday.

"We would still love a few more weeks before a game but we are now (playing) Saturday/Wednesday for the next few weeks…. it's the Championship, it's the nature of the game this early on in the season when you have cup games as well.

"We are not going to complain about it. We've had a bit of time to work and now it's back to trying to build 'in flight' but at least now we have put the windows in the plane and we can kick off and keep going.

"We have taken off without half of the plane being built because we just haven't had time and now we've hopefully had a little bit more time to work and they (the players understand what we want."

After a 3-1 home defeat to Stoke in August Martin said his players were not fit enough to play the style of football he wanted to see - but the recent break has given the squad an opportunity to work on that.

"Physically they are in a better place than they were two weeks ago, that's for sure," said Martin.

The manager also praised the attitude of captain Matt Grimes who was the subject of transfer speculation as the deadline neared.

Martin says Grimes has shown "class, professionalism and integrity" since the transfer window closed.

"I expect now there will be a weight lifted off his shoulders. He's had a bit of time to get over whatever he felt about staying… he'll be fine and we enjoy working with him," Martin said.