Kyogo (left) was taken off early in the second half of Japan's 1-0 win over China

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi will miss up to a month with a knee injury, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

The 26-year-old attacker was hurt in Japan's World Cup qualifying win over China on Tuesday.

Postecoglou says the prognosis initial is "three to four weeks" out, but added that Kyogo is "optimistic about working hard to get back".

Celtic are due to play seven matches domestically and in the Europa League between now and the 3 October.

Postecoglou's side host Ross County on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership searching for just a third league win of the season, with a trip to Seville to face Real Betis to come on Thursday.

Kyogo is also likely to miss the visit of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League group stage on 30 September.

"It is disappointing for him because he has had a great start," added Postecoglou. "But it is part of football - these things will happen and we have just got to get on with it."

The Japanese forward has made an impressive start to his Celtic career, scoring seven goals in nine appearances since signing from Vissel Kobe in August.

Kyogo's absence paves the way for Celtic's new Greek striker, Giorgos Giakoumakis, to lead the line after Odsonne Edouard's deadline day departure for Crystal Palace.