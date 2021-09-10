Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football authorities have asked the Scottish government to consider spot checks on supporters' Covid-19 vaccination passports, rather than requiring proof from all fans attending matches, in an attempt to avoid "disorder". (Times) external-link

Celtic fear Kyogo Furuhashi will be out of action for at least a month and could miss seven games after picking up a knee injury while on international duty with Japan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has revealed Hampden could be revamped in time for a 2030 World Cup bid — with both ends brought closer to the pitch. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan has been cleared by the Scottish FA to carry on consultancy work with his former club Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is back in training and could make a surprise comeback from injury in time for next week's derby. (Courier) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is eager to unleash new signing Eetu Vertainen against Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link

Ryan Christie could be "lazy" for Celtic and will "struggle" in the English Championship at new club Bournemouth, says former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie. (Football Insider) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake insists he has not been surprised to see on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths hit the ground running in training - adding that the 31-year-old is a more rounded forward now than he was during the early stages of his career. (Herald) external-link

Liam Scales insists he can't wait to follow in the footsteps of giants like Billy McNeill and Virgil van Dijk after grabbing the Celtic number five shirt on the completion of his £600,000 move from Shamrock Rovers. (Daily Record) external-link