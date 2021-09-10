Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Lewis Cook is back in training six months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament for a second time

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old is recovering from a serious knee ligament injury he suffered in a game at Preston in March.

Cook has made 120 appearances since joining from Leeds United in July 2016.

"He has established himself as a very important member of the squad and we see him having a major role to play on the pitch over the next few years," said chief executive Neill Blake.

"Lewis has worked tirelessly and diligently on his rehabilitation and has made many sacrifices to ensure both he and the club benefit when he returns to action.

"I know Scott (Parker, Bournemouth manager) and his team think highly of Lewis and are very much looking forward to getting him back once his recovery has been completed."

Cook, who won an England cap in a 1-1 draw against Italy in March 2018, captained his country when they won the Under-20 World Cup a year earlier.

"I'm delighted, I'm really happy with where the club is at the moment," Cook told the club website.

"I'm really excited about the new management team, the first few games that I've watched have made me excited.

"I'm really happy to get it sorted and signed, now I'll knuckle down ready to get back on the pitch."