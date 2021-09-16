Newcastle United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pascal Struijk will be suspended for Leeds' next two league matches plus Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Fit-again goalkeeper Karl Darlow returned to Newcastle's matchday squad last weekend and could replace Freddie Woodman in the starting line-up.

Ryan Fraser is back in contention following an ankle injury but this game comes too soon for Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett.

Pascal Struijk begins a three-match ban after Leeds lost an appeal against his red card versus Liverpool.

Fellow centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain injured.

Adam Forshaw is also sidelined but striker Patrick Bamford is fit despite speculation he suffered a hamstring problem at the weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are vying to win three consecutive league games against Newcastle for the first time since 1967, while they last recorded back-to-back away league victories against the Magpies in 1958.

Newcastle's 2-0 home defeat by Leeds in 2002 is the only one of the last 15 league meetings in which they have failed to score.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have equalled their worst start to a Premier League campaign. This is the sixth time they have taken one point from their opening four matches.

Steve Bruce's side have conceded 12 league goals this season, more than any other side in the division.

Their expected goals against figure of 10.5 is also a league high.

The Magpies have kept just four top-flight clean sheets in 2021, with three of those coming against the sides who were relegated at the end of 2020-21.

Bruce has won one of his last nine matches as a manager against Leeds, losing five of those fixtures.

Newcastle have only won two of their 13 Premier League games without Callum Wilson since he joined the club a year ago.

Leeds United

Leeds have failed to win any of their opening four top-flight matches for the first time since 1958.

They have not begun a top-flight season with a five-game winless streak since 1946, while they have never gone five league matches without a victory under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites and Norwich are the only two clubs yet to lead in a Premier League game in 2021-22.

The Yorkshire club have conceded 13 league goals following corners since winning promotion last year, more than any other side.

Five of the 11 goals they have conceded this season have been scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

