Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017

Vivianne Miedema made it to 100 Arsenal goals with a hat-trick as the Gunners blitzed Slavia Prague 4-0 to reach the Champions League group stage.

Leading 3-0 from the home first leg, the Gunners dominated at Eden Arena with Miedema volleying in the opener.

Two further close-range finishes from the striker took her to a club century and the tie out of Slavia's reach.

Kim Little added a fourth from the penalty spot after Nikita Parris had been fouled to complete the rout.

Arsenal join WSL champions Chelsea in the group stage, the draw for which is on 13 September.

The result means it is now five competitive wins out of five for new Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall, whose side also beat reigning champions Chelsea in their WSL opener at the weekend.

Thursday's win owed a huge amount to Miedema, who was a menace to the Slavia defence throughout and once again demonstrated the slick finishing that makes her one of the most clinical strikers in the game.

All three goals were ruthlessly efficient, scored in the space of 12 second-half minutes to bring up her century of Gunners goals in just 110 appearances.