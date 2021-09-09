Women's Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women17:30Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Sinobo Stadium

Thursday 9th September 2021

  • Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women16:00Apollon Limassol WomenApollon Limassol Women
  • Breidablik WomenBreidablik Women18:00ZNK Osijek WomenZNK Osijek Women
  • Benfica WomenBenfica Women19:00FC Twente WomenFC Twente Women
  • Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile19:00Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra

