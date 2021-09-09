Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Bolton signed Elias Kachunga on a two-year contract before the start of the 2021-22 League One season

Bolton Wanderers have reported racist social media abuse directed at striker Elias Kachunga to the police, says boss Ian Evatt.

The 29-year-old received racially abusive comments on Instagram following Monday's League One draw with Burton.

"It's a really serious issue and no player should have to undergo that kind of treatment," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He's got our full support and backing and we've reported it to the police."

In a statement, the club said it would be providing support to Kachunga as well as stating they would "follow protocols provided by the English Football League and Kick It Out".

"I have spoken with Elias and his partner and they are understandably upset by these messages," chairman Sharon Brittain added.

"My immediate thoughts are with them, as well as his teammates who are repulsed by the language that was used."

The incident comes as former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said football is "sliding backwards", with racist online abuse normalising racism.

Ferdinand was speaking to a joint parliamentary committee which is seeking possible improvements to the government's draft Online Safety Bill.

Also on Thursday, a football fan was found guilty under the Malicious Communications Act of sending a racial slur towards West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers following their Premier League defeat by Manchester City in January.

The Baggies issued Simon Silwood, 50, with a lifetime ban after a court found that his Facebook message about the midfielder, who is currently on loan at Stoke City, was intentionally racist and not the result of an autocorrect.