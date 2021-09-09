Mohamed Draeger (left) and Braiain Ojeda joined Forest on deadline day along with West Ham's Xande Silva

Two of Nottingham Forest's transfer deadline day signings will miss at least two games while they self-isolate after international duty.

Midfielder Braian Ojeda and full-back Mohamed Drager play for Paraguay and Tunisia respectively.

They will definitely miss the home games against Cardiff and Middlesbrough on Sunday and Wednesday of next week.

Forest are bottom of the Championship, with only one point from their opening five games of the season.

Boss Chris Hughton hopes the pair will be available for the trip to Huddersfield on 18 September, but told BBC Radio Nottingham that in the case of 21-year-old Ojeda it might "take a little bit longer because of his circumstances".

Forest have made 10 signings this summer, half of them since their most recent fixture, a 1-1 draw against East Midlands rivals Derby on 28 August.

"How good this squad compared to last season's squad will be determined over the next period of games," Hughton said.

"It's going to be a younger squad. I think the average age of players that have come in is about 23.

"You can't start post-window and not be happy with the squad that you've got. There aren't any managers that get everything they want and the only thing that would have been more helpful would have been getting players in earlier than we did."

He added: "They are settling in very well, but are they players that can settle in quickly enough into a very difficult league and get you results as quick as we want?

"We will do all the work we can to help them find their way into our structure and to try and get the best from them."