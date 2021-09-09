Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Stevenage and Swindon players clashed in the closing stages of Saturday's game

Stevenage have been charged by the Football Association for allegedly failing to control their players during their League Two draw with Swindon.

The alleged incident happened during the 92nd minute, after Swindon were given a penalty by referee John Brooks.

It was converted by Jack Payne to give Swindon a 1-1 draw in Saturday's game.

Stevenage have until Monday, 13 September to provide a response to their potential breach of FA Rule E20.1.