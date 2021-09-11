Scottish Premiership: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 September Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

There is no better feeling than the sheer jubilation of Edinburgh derby victory. Defeat by Hibernian, though, isn't a blow you can shake off in a few days.

It lingers for weeks, even months, a bitter mixture of regret and pain swirling around the mind. It doesn't clear until you play the next one. That's how deeply and how long it affects you.

Tynecastle will be awash with emotion on Sunday when the famous rivalry is renewed as Hearts face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 18 months.

It's a massive occasion, amplified by the fact the teams are tied at the top. It is also Hearts' first game as a fan-owned club, their first home derby since December 2019 and, best of all, the place will be packed to the rafters again.

Robbie Neilson has silenced a few doubters among the Hearts support with a smooth transition back to the top flight after a sometimes bumpy Championship success.

His side knocked Hibs out of the Scottish Cup semis at Hampden last October, but the Easter Road men have won their last two league trips to Tynecastle. I'm told Hibs have never stretched that sequence to three. If Hearts needed any extra motivation, there it is.

Hearts will have immediately picked this derby out when the fixture list was announced. When people say it's just another game, they're talking rubbish. It means everything to the supporters, and they are quick to let the players know.

'You can't help being impressed by Hearts & Hibs so far'

Nerves, record runs & crazy comebacks

Having experienced countless tussles with Hibs as a Hearts defender and captain, then manager - twice - and director of football, it's a fixture that still excites me as much now as when I was a youngster.

For my first few as a player, I was all raw enthusiasm and nerves. I wasted half my energy before I even made it out of the dressing room.

Your mind races with thoughts of 'What if I score the winner? and the grim opposite: 'What if I score an OG or make a horrendous mistake?' All that stuff is spinning around your head and it drains you.

I was fortunate to play in an era where Hearts had the upper hand. During our record 22-game unbeaten run, it got to the point where we just knew we would win.

Often it was painfully scrappy - I still have the scares to prove it - and wee John Robertson, having been anonymous, would pop up with the winner.

By the end of my playing days, I just savoured every second of being involved. We were still winning more than our fair share, although the nerves never leave you.

The derby is far more enjoyable as a player than manager. When you're in the team, there's a selfishness as the main thing you worry about is playing well.

When you're the boss, every player feels like a bit of you. If anything goes wrong or someone makes a mistake, you carry it all with you. The emotions are more consequential.

That makes the wins mean more, and a few blissful memories stand out. In 2002, Mark de Vries scoring four on his debut at Tynecastle as we thrashed Hibs 5-1. The new year derby six months later, we were 4-2 down in injury time at home to Hibs, wee Graeme Weir scored twice and we nicked a point.

I have to throw in one at Easter Road too. A couple of years ago, we came from behind with young Aaron Hickey scoring the late winner. As much as I love Tynecastle, it's extra special winning at Easter Road with the whole Hearts end going wild.

Even Craig thought he was finished

This weekend, Hearts could have as many as seven players making their derby debut. Beni Baningime, Ben Woodburn and Alex Cochrane are youngsters lacking in first-team experience, so that's where the influence of the experienced guys will be crucial.

It's a combustible fixture requiring cool heads. Nobody fits that bill better than Craig Gordon, the calmest man you could ever meet. At age 38, Craig is thriving for club and country, having produced a terrific late save to preserve Scotland's lead in Austria in midweek.

It's all the more remarkable considering he missed nearly three years through knee injuries during his time at Sunderland. Even Craig thought he was finished in the game.

He is now playing as well as he was during his first spell at Hearts when he went to England for £9m.

I used to love watching training matches at Hearts when Craig was emerging and Antti Niemi was first choice. Those two would be on opposite sides pulling off unbelievable saves and it would finish 0-0 because nobody could get the ball past them.

I put him Craig straight in the team as an 18-year-old after we sold Antti to Southampton. With every young player I've introduced to first-team football, I've always had to take them out just to give them a break. Then you put them back in and find out if they can cope with men's football.

Craig is the only one who went in and just stayed there. Even as a young lad he was so calm.

It's also intimidating for opposition strikers knowing you can't be slack in front of goal. If you don't hit the ball hard enough or accurately enough, Craig will save it.

Can Hibs get the better of him on Sunday or will Craig captain Hearts to victory? I can't wait to find out.