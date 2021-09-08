Antonio Rudiger of Germany scores his side's second goal in the 4-0 win

There are many ways to celebrate a 4-0 away victory in a World Cup qualifier. Champagne on the flight? Maybe not. A sound sleep while reclining out on a luxury jet? Most probably.

But making an emergency landing in misty Edinburgh and sitting on a runway drinking cups of coffee for the best part of five hours probably isn't quite what Germany would have envisaged on their way back from Iceland.

Hansi Flick and his side were en route home from Reykjavik in the early hours of Thursday after cementing their place at top of Group J when their plane was forced to take a sharp turn a few miles outside Arbroath.

They landed in the Scottish capital before 05:00 BST, with the German FA Twitter account updating concerned fans that everyone on board was "fine", and that individual flights would take their players home.

Four hours later, another update arrived, with the association citing a "precautionary safety inspection" as the reason for the detour.

Another tweet followed half an hour later saying a replacement aircraft was on its way to finally take the delegation home to Frankfurt and Munich.

Germany sit top of Group J with 15 points, four above second-place Armenia with four games remaining.