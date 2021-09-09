'England have a team that can be world class' - new boss Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman met the English media in person for the first time at Wembley on Thursday and the conversation was dominated by one thing - what is her plan to win the European Championship?

She was not flustered, and when asked if she was aware of the expectation which comes with the job Wiegman simply replied: "Absolutely. I am aware."

The Dutchwoman, who began a four-year reign as England's new manager on 1 September, spoke about her vision for success and reflected on her time in charge of the Netherlands and next summer's home Euros.

Under former boss Phil Neville, England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup - a third successive major tournament where they have reached the last four - but the Football Association hopes Wiegman's appointment will take the Lionesses to the next level.

"Of course it is the hardest step," Wiegman smiled.

"It's very ambitious too and very challenging. When you work in this environment you want challenges. You know there are expectations and you expect it from yourself.

"We also know that the competition is coming up. The development of the game is coming so fast in England, but also for example in Spain.

"I come here to bring the next level. I'm really enjoying it, it's really challenging but first of all as staff we need to get connected and facilitate players so they can shine."

Wiegman won the 2017 European Championship with the Netherlands

Wiegman, who spent four years with the Netherlands, leading them to a historic European Championship win on home soil in 2017, admitted she needed time to consider the job offer.

Under Wiegman, the Netherlands reached third in the world rankings, and she was named Fifa coach of the year in 2017.

But eventually it was a conversation with Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, which "triggered" to join England.

"I got even more excited. It's such a big country - a big football country - with huge history, great competition, great potential of players and they are always in the top of the rankings.

"I thought this is a challenge I really wanted to take."

Wiegman said she has a clear vision of what she wants to achieve with England, with sustainability being key.

"I know what I want. I know what my vision is and you work with the staff," she added. "If we work really well, we know what our plan is and yes, we know what the expectation is, but it's about doing your best and following your way.

"You have to sustain the structure that you think will be successful. That's what it needs. And yes, you have to communicate too."

Wiegman watched several England players at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, before travelling to Manchester on Wednesday

What is the vision?

"First of all I think of growth. If we become better, then the chance of winning is greater," Wiegman added.

"Yes, we want results, but what makes results is training well, working as a team, the staff working well, a very clear vision of how we want to play, knowing what every player needs to do in their tasks - defensively, offensively, in transition - expecting behaviours on the pitch and off it, know who we want to be.

"All of those things bring us together and give us a clear plan of where we want to go, and most importantly how we want to get there."

Wiegman's first chance to work with the squad will come next week as England meet up on the south coast on Monday to prepare for their World Cup qualifying opener against North Macedonia.

The match at St Mary's on Friday, 17 September (19:00 BST), will be the first opportunity for fans to watch the Lionesses on home soil since November 2019.