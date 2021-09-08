Denver Hume: Left-back signs new two-year Sunderland contract
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland left-back Denver Hume has signed a new two-year contract, with an option of a further 12 months.
The 25-year-old's previous deal with the Black Cats expired in the summer.
He has been recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in the League One play-off semi-final defeat by Lincoln.
"Our only regret is that this wasn't completed sooner, but we are delighted to have retained another quality player to our squad," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.