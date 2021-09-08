Last updated on .From the section Football

Pele, pictured in 2019, is Brazil's leading goalscorer and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments

Brazil legend Pele says he is "recovering well" following surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The 80-year-old was admitted to hospital after a tumour in his right colon was discovered in tests.

He posted on social media external-link on Monday confirming he had had surgery to remove the "suspicious lesion".

Before his surgery, the three-time World Cup winner said: "I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living."

Pele has since posted on social media external-link to say he is "recovering well" following the surgery, but dedicated his post to "good friend" and singer Roberto Carlos, who lost his 52-year-old son to cancer on Wednesday.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.