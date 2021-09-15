Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Friday's game against Luxembourg marks Northern Ireland's return to competitive action after the Euro 2022 play-off win over Ukraine in April

BBC Sport NI is to stream live coverage of Northern Ireland's two World Cup qualifiers over the next week.

Kenny Shiels' side begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 tournament at home to Luxembourg at Inver Park on Friday evening.

Tuesday's home game against Latvia will mark the return of the senior women's team to Windsor Park for the first time since 2010.

Both games will be streamed on the BBC Sport Website and BBC iPlayer.

The two matches kick off at 19:00 BST with Northern Ireland keen to make a positive return to competitive action following their historic Euro 2022 play-off win over Ukraine in April.

Former Northern Ireland international Gail Redmond will join Thomas Kane on commentary for the two games.

NI, who are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history, are in qualifying Group D alongside Austria, England and North Macedonia in addition to this week's opponents.

Northern Ireland's 2023 World Cup qualifiers on BBC Sport NI

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg, Friday 17 September, 19:00 BST (Inver Park)

Northern Ireland v Latvia, Tuesday 21 September, 19:00 BST (Windsor Park)