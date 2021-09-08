Last updated on .From the section Irish

Marissa Callaghan scored twice for Cliftonville

Marissa Callaghan's penalty was enough for Cliftonville to return to the top of the Women's Premiership table after a 2-1 victory over Crusaders Strikers.

The Northern Ireland captain opened the scoring and netted a 76th-minute penalty after Caitlyn Hamilton had equalised.

Glentoran can return to first position if they beat Linfield in their game in hand on Friday night.

Sion Swifts edged out Derry City 1-0 in Wednesday's second game.

Kelly Crompton scored 20 minutes from time to help the Swifts see off an impressive display from their north-west rivals.

Sion remain fourth but are now within three points of third-placed Crusaders.

With Cliftonville and Glentoran level on points heading into the final three matches, the Crues almost had their say in the title battle when Hamilton's goal cancelled out Callaghan's fourth-minute opener at Solitude.

However Callaghan grabbed her second from the penalty spot, and the Reds held on despite Megan Weatherall's late red card.

Glentoran can respond to Cliftonville's win on Friday against Linfield, and the east Belfast side have a superior head-to-head record against the Reds, while the two teams will face each other in the next round of matches - in a Wednesday 29 September meeting at Ashfield.