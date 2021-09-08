Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Gonzalez has been banned for two games with Marseille team-mate Dimitri Payet handed a suspended one-match ban

Nice have been docked two points, one of which is suspended, and must replay their Ligue 1 game with Marseille after crowd trouble led to the match on 22 August being abandoned.

Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Payet, team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez and Marseille coach Pablo Fernandez have all been sanctioned.

The match will be replayed behind closed doors and at a neutral location.

Nice's punishment included a total of three games to be played behind closed doors.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced its disciplinary decisions on Wednesday night with Payet handed a suspended one-match ban.

The Frenchman's team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez has been banned for two matches while Marseille physio Pablo Fernandez has been given a nine-month touchline suspension, until 30 June 2022.

The match at Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium was attended by a crowd of more than 32,000 with spectators allowed back inside grounds in France after the majority of the 2020-21 season was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, with Nice leading 1-0, it was abandoned in the 75th minute after fans stormed the pitch when Payet launched a bottle back into the stands having been struck in the back with it as he prepared to take a corner.

After a long delay, Nice's players came out to finish the game - but Marseille's players refused to.

Authorities in France subsequently ordered a four-match stand closure and arrested a man.

The incident occurred two weeks after Marseille's 3-2 win at Montpellier was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

That game, on 8 August, was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head and Montpellier's Florent Mollet was also hit as he prepared to take a corner.

Nice's 4-0 win over Bordeau on 28 August - their first game at home since the Marseille match - was played without fans.