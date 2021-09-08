World Cup Qualifying - European
KosovoKosovo0SpainSpain0

Kosovo v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Kosovo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Muric
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 6Fazliji
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 11Rashani
  • 17Loshaj
  • 20Dresevic
  • 23Bytyqi
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 3Aliti
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 8Jashari
  • 9Kastrati
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Berisha
  • 19Domgjoni
  • 21Thaci
  • 22Selmani

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 6Llorente
  • 19Laporte
  • 4Martínez
  • 14Reguilón
  • 8Koke
  • 5Busquets
  • 10Soler
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 21Fornals

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3Albiol
  • 9Ruiz
  • 12García
  • 13Sánchez
  • 15Méndez
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Traoré
  • 18Alba
  • 20Merino
  • 22Sarabia
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

  3. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Soler (Spain).

  12. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zymer Bytyqi.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Íñigo Martínez (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6321115611
2Sweden431061510
3Kosovo512237-45
4Greece40403304
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy6420101914
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005111-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium64202041614
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5113614-84
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Poland63211871111
3Hungary6312129310
4Albania631256-110
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6015119-181

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories