Kosovo v Spain

Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Line-ups
Kosovo
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Muric
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 13Rrahmani
- 6Fazliji
- 15Vojvoda
- 11Rashani
- 17Loshaj
- 20Dresevic
- 23Bytyqi
- 18Muriqi
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 3Aliti
- 4Kryeziu
- 8Jashari
- 9Kastrati
- 10Muslija
- 14Berisha
- 19Domgjoni
- 21Thaci
- 22Selmani
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 6Llorente
- 19Laporte
- 4Martínez
- 14Reguilón
- 8Koke
- 5Busquets
- 10Soler
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 21Fornals
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3Albiol
- 9Ruiz
- 12García
- 13Sánchez
- 15Méndez
- 16Rodri
- 17Traoré
- 18Alba
- 20Merino
- 22Sarabia
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).
Post update
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).
Post update
Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Soler (Spain).
Post update
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zymer Bytyqi.
Post update
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).
Post update
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Íñigo Martínez (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo).
Post update
Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).