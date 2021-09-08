World Cup Qualifying - European
IcelandIceland0GermanyGermany4

Iceland 0-4 Germany: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner on scoresheet

From the section Football

Timo Werner
Timo Werner scored his 19th goal for Germany

Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner both scored as Germany thrashed Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Defender Rudiger looped home a header in the first half and forward Werner poked home from Blues team-mate Kai Havertz's pass one minute from time.

Bayern Munich pair Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane were also on the scoresheet.

Germany top their group and are four points clear of second-placed Armenia, who drew against Liechtenstein.

Meanwhile, world number one side Belgium maintained their unbeaten record by edging 1-0 past Belarus.

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet, who has joined Serie A side Napoli on a season-long loan deal, scored the winner in the first half.

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 21Bjarnason
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 8BjarnasonBooked at 32mins
  • 4PálssonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBaldurssonat 90+1'minutes
  • 16JóhannessonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 71'minutes
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forThorsteinssonat 71'minutes
  • 10GudmundssonSubstituted forGudjohnsenat 80'minutes
  • 20Helgason

Substitutes

  • 5Thórarinsson
  • 6Hermannsson
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 11Sigurdsson
  • 12Gunnarsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Baldursson
  • 17Eyjólfsson
  • 18Sampsted
  • 19Thorsteinsson
  • 22Gudjohnsen

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forKlostermannat 45'minutes
  • 15SüleSubstituted forGosensat 60'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forWirtzat 80'minutes
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes
  • 21Gündogan
  • 19SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 59'minutes
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 5Schlotterbeck
  • 7Havertz
  • 11Wirtz
  • 12Leno
  • 13Adeyemi
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Dahoud
  • 20Gosens
  • 22Trapp
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Iceland 0, Germany 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Iceland 0, Germany 4.

  3. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andri Fannar Baldursson (Iceland).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  6. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Andri Fannar Baldursson replaces Victor Pálsson.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Iceland 0, Germany 4. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  10. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen (Iceland).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

  13. Post update

    Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Robin Gosens tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen replaces Albert Gudmundsson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Florian Wirtz replaces Leon Goretzka.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden43017349
3Greece41305416
4Kosovo511339-64
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011721515
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114614-84
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

