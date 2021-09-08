Match ends, Iceland 0, Germany 4.
Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner both scored as Germany thrashed Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Defender Rudiger looped home a header in the first half and forward Werner poked home from Blues team-mate Kai Havertz's pass one minute from time.
Bayern Munich pair Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane were also on the scoresheet.
Germany top their group and are four points clear of second-placed Armenia, who drew against Liechtenstein.
Meanwhile, world number one side Belgium maintained their unbeaten record by edging 1-0 past Belarus.
Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet, who has joined Serie A side Napoli on a season-long loan deal, scored the winner in the first half.
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 21Bjarnason
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 8BjarnasonBooked at 32mins
- 4PálssonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBaldurssonat 90+1'minutes
- 16JóhannessonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 71'minutes
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forThorsteinssonat 71'minutes
- 10GudmundssonSubstituted forGudjohnsenat 80'minutes
- 20Helgason
Substitutes
- 5Thórarinsson
- 6Hermannsson
- 9Kjartansson
- 11Sigurdsson
- 12Gunnarsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Baldursson
- 17Eyjólfsson
- 18Sampsted
- 19Thorsteinsson
- 22Gudjohnsen
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 23HofmannSubstituted forKlostermannat 45'minutes
- 15SüleSubstituted forGosensat 60'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Kehrer
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forWirtzat 80'minutes
- 10GnabrySubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes
- 21Gündogan
- 19SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 59'minutes
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 5Schlotterbeck
- 7Havertz
- 11Wirtz
- 12Leno
- 13Adeyemi
- 14Musiala
- 16Klostermann
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Dahoud
- 20Gosens
- 22Trapp
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland 0, Germany 4.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andri Fannar Baldursson (Iceland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Andri Fannar Baldursson replaces Victor Pálsson.
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 0, Germany 4. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen (Iceland).
Post update
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Post update
Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Robin Gosens tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen replaces Albert Gudmundsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Florian Wirtz replaces Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
- Think you know your sport?: Paddy McGuinness hosts brand new Question of Sport with Sam Quek and Ugo Monye
- The Hunt for a Killer: Two bodies and one brutally authentic Swedish crime drama