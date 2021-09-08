Iceland v Germany

Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 21Bjarnason
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 8Bjarnason
- 4Pálsson
- 16Jóhannesson
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Gudmundsson
- 20Helgason
Substitutes
- 5Thórarinsson
- 6Hermannsson
- 9Kjartansson
- 11Sigurdsson
- 12Gunnarsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Baldursson
- 17Eyjólfsson
- 18Sampsted
- 19Thorsteinsson
- 22Gudjohnsen
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 23Hofmann
- 15Süle
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Kehrer
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Gnabry
- 21Gündogan
- 19Sané
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 5Schlotterbeck
- 7Havertz
- 11Wirtz
- 12Leno
- 13Adeyemi
- 14Musiala
- 16Klostermann
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Dahoud
- 20Gosens
- 22Trapp
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 0, Germany 2. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a set piece situation.
Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland).
Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).
Post update
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thórir Helgason.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Post update
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland).
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Post update
Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: Goal Iceland 0-1 Germany (Serge Gnabry).