World Cup Qualifying - European
IcelandIceland0GermanyGermany2

Iceland v Germany

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 21Bjarnason
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 4Pálsson
  • 16Jóhannesson
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Gudmundsson
  • 20Helgason

Substitutes

  • 5Thórarinsson
  • 6Hermannsson
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 11Sigurdsson
  • 12Gunnarsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Baldursson
  • 17Eyjólfsson
  • 18Sampsted
  • 19Thorsteinsson
  • 22Gudjohnsen

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 23Hofmann
  • 15Süle
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Gnabry
  • 21Gündogan
  • 19Sané
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 5Schlotterbeck
  • 7Havertz
  • 11Wirtz
  • 12Leno
  • 13Adeyemi
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Dahoud
  • 20Gosens
  • 22Trapp
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Iceland 0, Germany 2. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thórir Helgason.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).

  11. Post update

    Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

  13. Post update

    Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).

  15. Post update

    Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).

  19. Post update

    Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Iceland 0-1 Germany (Serge Gnabry).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6321115611
2Sweden431061510
3Kosovo512237-45
4Greece40403304
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy6420101914
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005111-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium64202041614
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5113614-84
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Poland63211871111
3Hungary6312129310
4Albania631256-110
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6015119-181

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
