World Cup Qualifying - European
ItalyItaly5LithuaniaLithuania0

Italy 5-0 Lithuania: The Azzurri score four times inside 30 minutes

Italy's players celebrate scoring against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier
Italy are six points clear at the top of Group C

European champions Italy became the first national team to go 37 games without defeat as they thrashed Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier.

There were suggestions the Azzurri had broken the record during last Sunday's goalless draw with Switzerland.

However, Roberto Mancini's side ended any doubt, with Everton's Moise Kean - on loan at Juventus - scoring twice.

Giovanni di Lorenzo, Giacomo Raspadori and Edgaras Utkuse's own goal sealed Italy's first win since Euro 2020.

Some had claimed Italy had already secured the longest unbeaten streak by a national team at the weekend - but Brazil disputed the suggestion.

They insist they also went 36 games unbeaten between 1993 and 1996, with the confusion surrounding a match during that run against a Romania B side.

Italy, however, made that debate meaningless as they scored four times inside the first 30 minutes in a match for the first time in their history.

Mancini's side have not been defeated for three years since losing to Portugal in a Nations League match on 10 September 2018.

The Azzurri are six points clear at the top of Group C with four games remaining - although second-placed Switzerland have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G DonnarummaSubstituted forSiriguat 45'minutes
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13Bastoni
  • 4BiraghiSubstituted forCalabriaat 45'minutes
  • 12Pessina
  • 8JorginhoSubstituted forCastrovilliat 61'minutes
  • 23Cristante
  • 10BernardeschiSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
  • 9Raspadori
  • 20KeanSubstituted forBerardiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Locatelli
  • 6Tolói
  • 7Castrovilli
  • 11Berardi
  • 14Scamacca
  • 16Florenzi
  • 17Calabria
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Gollini

Lithuania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Setkus
  • 17Lasickas
  • 8UtkusSubstituted forSatkusat 45'minutes
  • 2KlimaviciusBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTutyskinasat 83'minutes
  • 15SlavickasSubstituted forBarauskasat 45'minutes
  • 4DapkusSubstituted forMegelaitisat 45'minutes
  • 14Slivka
  • 11Novikovas
  • 18Verbickas
  • 9Kazlauskas
  • 10DubickasSubstituted forUzelaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Krapikas
  • 3Gaspuitis
  • 5Uzela
  • 6Satkus
  • 12Gertmonas
  • 13Barauskas
  • 19Megelaitis
  • 21Tutyskinas
  • 23Baravykas
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamLithuania
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 5, Lithuania 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 5, Lithuania 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  4. Post update

    Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.

  11. Post update

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Italy) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania. Artemijus Tutyskinas replaces Linas Klimavicius.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).

  14. Post update

    Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Karolis Uzela (Lithuania).

  17. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Domenico Berardi is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden43017349
3Greece41305416
4Kosovo511339-64
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011721515
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114614-84
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
