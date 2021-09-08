Italy v Lithuania

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Linas Klimavicius.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 15Acerbi
- 13Bastoni
- 4Biraghi
- 12Pessina
- 8Jorginho
- 23Cristante
- 10Bernardeschi
- 9Raspadori
- 20Kean
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 3Chiellini
- 5Locatelli
- 6Tolói
- 7Castrovilli
- 11Berardi
- 14Scamacca
- 16Florenzi
- 17Calabria
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 22Gollini
Lithuania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Setkus
- 17Lasickas
- 8Utkus
- 2Klimavicius
- 15Slavickas
- 4Dapkus
- 14Slivka
- 11Novikovas
- 18Verbickas
- 9Kazlauskas
- 10Dubickas
Substitutes
- 1Krapikas
- 3Gaspuitis
- 5Uzela
- 6Satkus
- 12Gertmonas
- 13Barauskas
- 19Megelaitis
- 21Tutyskinas
- 23Baravykas
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Italy 3, Lithuania 0. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edgaras Dubickas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Goal!
Own Goal by Edgaras Utkus, Lithuania. Italy 2, Lithuania 0.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 1, Lithuania 0. Moise Kean (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edgaras Dubickas.
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Attempt blocked. Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Dangerous play by Giacomo Raspadori (Italy).
Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.