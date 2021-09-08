Belarus v Belgium

Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Belarus
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Chernik
- 5Shevchenko
- 3Shvetsov
- 4Rakhmanov
- 20Sachivko
- 13Zolotov
- 7Bykov
- 10Lisakovich
- 21Klimovich
- 17Lisakovich
- 11Skavysh
Substitutes
- 2Pechenin
- 6Khadarkevich
- 9Ebong
- 12Stepanov
- 14Begunov
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 16Pavlyuchenko
- 18Sedko
- 19Kontsevoy
- 22Podstrelov
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Casteels
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Boyata
- 3Denayer
- 15Saelemaekers
- 18Praet
- 8Tielemans
- 21Castagne
- 7Trossard
- 23Batshuayi
- 9Lukebakio
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 5Vanheusden
- 10E Hazard
- 11Verschaeren
- 12Sels
- 14De Ketelaere
- 16Foket
- 17Vanaken
- 20Benteke
- 22Mechele
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Sachivko.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladislav Klimovich.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio following a set piece situation.
Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gleb Shevchenko (Belarus).
Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maksim Shvetsov.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium).
Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Kick Off
First Half begins.