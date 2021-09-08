World Cup Qualifying - European
BelarusBelarus0BelgiumBelgium0

Belarus v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Belarus

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Chernik
  • 5Shevchenko
  • 3Shvetsov
  • 4Rakhmanov
  • 20Sachivko
  • 13Zolotov
  • 7Bykov
  • 10Lisakovich
  • 21Klimovich
  • 17Lisakovich
  • 11Skavysh

Substitutes

  • 2Pechenin
  • 6Khadarkevich
  • 9Ebong
  • 12Stepanov
  • 14Begunov
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 16Pavlyuchenko
  • 18Sedko
  • 19Kontsevoy
  • 22Podstrelov

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Casteels
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Boyata
  • 3Denayer
  • 15Saelemaekers
  • 18Praet
  • 8Tielemans
  • 21Castagne
  • 7Trossard
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 9Lukebakio

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Vanheusden
  • 10E Hazard
  • 11Verschaeren
  • 12Sels
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 16Foket
  • 17Vanaken
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Mechele
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Sachivko.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladislav Klimovich.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

  7. Post update

    Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gleb Shevchenko (Belarus).

  12. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maksim Shvetsov.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium).

  16. Post update

    Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6321115611
2Sweden431061510
3Kosovo512237-45
4Greece40403304
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy6420101914
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005111-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium64202041614
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5113614-84
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Poland63211871111
3Hungary6312129310
4Albania631256-110
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6015119-181

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories