Ayr lost 2-0 to Raith on Tuesday in David Hopkin's final game in charge

David Hopkin has left his post as manager of Scottish Championship side Ayr United after just six months.

Hopkin, 51, presided over 15 matches and won just three - all in this season's League Cup group stage.

The former Scotland midfielder's last game in charge was Tuesday's 2-0 home defeat by Raith Rovers, which left his side ninth in the second tier.

Only goal difference is keeping Ayr above bottom-place Dunfermline Athletic, who they host on Saturday.

Assistant Jim Duffy and the remainder of the coaching staff will lead the team in the interim.

"Whilst the terms of our discussions with David Hopkin remain confidential, we respect his views and would like to put on record our thanks for his efforts and wish him well for the future," read a club statement.

"Our games over the next few weeks are of the utmost importance and we urge fans to continue to support us to get through what has been a challenging time."

Hopkin, who had signed a two-year deal, took charge after resigning as Morton manager last December.

The former Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds United midfielder previously led Livingston and Bradford City.