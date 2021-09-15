Europa League - Group A
Rangers v Lyon: Filip Helander out 'for foreseeable future' after surgery

Filip Helander was injured in Saturday's win at St Johnstone
Europa League group stage: Rangers v Olympique Lyonnais
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 16 September Time: 20:00 BST
Rangers defender Filip Helander has undergone surgery and will be missing for "at least a few months", manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

Helander was injured in the Scottish Premiership win at St Johnstone.

However, captain Connor Goldson will be available for Thursday's visit of Olympique Lyonnais after completing a spell of self-isolation, averting a potential injury crisis at centre-back.

"I am confident we have cover and will manage," Gerrard said.

"I've not had a chance to speak to Fil post-surgery but I will do ASAP to see how he is mentally and physically. It is difficult to put a time on his return for now but will be at least a few months."

The Rangers manager also confirmed that goalkeeper Allan McGregor will be available, and that they are "having discussions" over the availability of attacker Ianis Hagi, who has also been self-isolating.

French visitors Lyon, meanwhile, have confirmed that former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will not travel to Glasgow because of injury.

