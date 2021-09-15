Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has started every game for Celtic this season

Europa League group stage: Real Betis v Celtic Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Thursday, 15 September Time: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and winger Liel Abada will miss Thursday's Europa League group opener against Real Betis in Seville.

Midfielder McGregor has a knock, says manager Ange Postecoglou, while Israeli Abada is out for religious reasons.

Right-back Anthony Ralston returns after missing Saturday's Premiership win over Ross County.

"It's not great for us because he's a very influential player," Postecoglou said of McGregor.

"Liel Abada will miss out because of Yom Kippur, which is obviously a significant religious day for him."

Celtic are already without Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi for up to a month, and Postecoglou added that left-back Greg Taylor will require surgery on the shoulder problem that forced him off at the weekend.

