Forward Hannah Cain played for Sheffield FC and Everton before joining Leicester City

Leicester City's Hannah Cain could be set to win a first Wales cap after switching her allegiances from England.

The forward played for Wales Under-17s in 2014 before representing England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

The 22-year-old former Everton player has opted to return for Wales and joins a strong squad named for Wales' opening World Cup qualification matches.

Wales host Kazakhstan on 17 September at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, before an away match in Estonia on 21 September.

Manager Gemma Grainger has no new injury issues and has been able to pick from a full complement of players as Wales bid to reach a first major finals.

Midfielders Jess Fishlock and Angharad James will both return from the United States of America and Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland, who missed Wales' June friendly against Scotland through injury, returns to the squad.

Teenagers Maria Francis-Jones and Bethan Roberts move down to the Under-19 squad.

Wales have not played a game in front of fans since the appointment of Grainger due to coronavirus restrictions but will welcome supporters back for their home qualifiers.

"It's a huge campaign for us as a team," Grainger told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We are excited to be at the start and I don't think I could be more excited than by welcoming the fans back.

"To manage Cymru in front of the Red Wall for the first time is going to be really special."

Wales last faced Kazakhstan in their 2019 World Cup campaign, recording 1-0 wins home and away.

Grainger's side will also be familiar with Estonia, having beaten them 2-0 in a friendly at the Racecourse in March 2020.

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Esther Morgan, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Josie Green, Charlie Estcourt, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Chloe Williams, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Hannah Cain, Natasha Harding, Ceri Holland, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Elise Hughes, Georgia Walters.