Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will be broadcast live on BBC Four.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the 2020-21 competition were pushed back to this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal have won the Women's FA Cup 14 times, while Super League rivals Spurs have never reached a final.

The tie takes place on Wednesday, 29 September at 19:15 BST.

In the other games, to be played on the same night, WSL champions Chelsea travel to Birmingham City, while Manchester City host top-flight newcomers Leicester City.

Charlton Athletic, the only Championship side in the draw, face a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The semi-finals will take place in October, with the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium celebrating the competition's 50th anniversary scheduled for 5 December.

On Saturday, the BBC broadcast the UK's first-ever live domestic women's league game on network free-to-air television as Manchester City beat Everton 4-0 on BBC One.

The peak audience for the Women's Super League game was 800,000 viewers with an average of 700,000, making it the most watched programme at that time on Saturday.

There were also 100,000 streaming requests for the game on BBC iPlayer, and an average audience of 800,000 watched the Women's Football Show on BBC One on Sunday night.

It is part of the BBC's extensive coverage of the 2021-22 WSL season, with 22 live matches across platforms, as well as BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries and highlights on the Women's Football Show at the end of the weekend.