Winger Filipe Jota, whose loan deal with Celtic includes an option for the Scottish club to buy the 22-year-old from Benfica, says he will only consider his own long-term future once he has helped Ange Postecoglou's side win the Premiership title. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic have benefited from a change of policy at Benfica, who have introduced an option to buy clause for players sent out on loan while not part of their manager's plans thanks to pressure from new Parkhead winger Filipe Jota and his team-mates, according to a Portuguese news outlet. (Daily Record) external-link

Norway centre-half Kristoffer Ajer says he left Celtic for Brentford this summer because he feels he was not challenged enough in the Scottish Premiership. (VG) external-link

Hearts have revealed that they fending off a late bid from neighbours Hibernian to sign former Rangers winger Barrie McKay. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania and will now miss Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia in Skopje. (The National) external-link

Ianis Hagi could be forced to isolate for up to 20 days under hardline North Macedonian rules after the Rangers midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have suffered a potential injury blow after striker Kyogo Furuhashi was forced off as Japan defeated China, going to the ground unchallenged before limping off the pitch after 50 minutes. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Hibernian are awaiting news of Martin Boyle after the winger missed Australia's win over Vietnam with a hamstring injury that could mean he misses Sunday's Edinburgh derby with Hearts. (The Scotsman) external-link