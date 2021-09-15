Championship
Bristol CityBristol City19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Luton Town

Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom7430136715
2Bournemouth7430136715
3Fulham6411134913
4Huddersfield7412139413
5Stoke641197213
6QPR73311510512
7Blackburn7331118312
8Coventry640275212
9Birmingham632193611
10Cardiff6321117411
11Bristol City62227708
12Luton6222810-28
13Preston7223810-28
14Derby714246-27
15Reading72141317-47
16Sheff Utd7133911-26
17Millwall613279-26
18Middlesbrough613268-26
19Barnsley613258-36
20Swansea612348-45
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest6015510-51
