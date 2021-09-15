Birmingham City v Fulham

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45FulhamFulham
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|2
|Bournemouth
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Fulham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|4
|9
|13
|4
|Huddersfield
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|13
|5
|Stoke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|13
|6
|QPR
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|10
|5
|12
|7
|Blackburn
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|3
|12
|8
|Coventry
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|12
|9
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|11
|10
|Cardiff
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|11
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|0
|8
|12
|Luton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|13
|Preston
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|14
|Derby
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|15
|Reading
|7
|2
|1
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|7
|16
|Sheff Utd
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|17
|Millwall
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|18
|Middlesbrough
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|19
|Barnsley
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|20
|Swansea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|21
|Hull
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|22
|Blackpool
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|5
|23
|Peterborough
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|4
|24
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|1
