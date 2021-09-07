Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

John Cooney injured his neck in Ulster's defeat to Leicester Tigers in April

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney says he will be fit for the start of Ulster's season after recovering from a long-term neck injury.

Cooney, 31, has been out of action since April following a neck injury sustained in a Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers.

"Four months since my last game and finally got the all clear to get back playing," Cooney posted on Instagram.

"Going to really appreciate everything about this season."

Ulster face Saracens in a pre-season friendly on Thursday and will begin their United Rugby Championship season at home to Glasgow Warriors on 24 September.

Cooney, who has won 11 Ireland caps, has scored 724 points in 84 games for Ulster since arriving at the Kingspan Stadium from Connacht in 2017.