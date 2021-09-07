Northern Ireland have won back-to-back games under Ian Baraclough for the first time

World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Switzerland Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on Radio Ulster & online; live text commentary online

Steven Davis is hoping the "snowball effect" of two consecutive wins can help carry Northern Ireland to victory over Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Ian Baraclough's men go into the vital World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on the back of wins away to Lithuania and Estonia.

It is the first time the side have won twice in a row under Baraclough and captain Davis wants to build on that.

"We know what winning games can do for confidence within the group," he said.

"We hope it has that snowball effect. There have been a lot of positives to take from the previous two games and a lot of experience for the younger players."

Three points in Lithuania were followed up by a 1-0 friendly win away to Estonia but Northern Ireland will once again be depleted against Switzerland, with experienced players Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce not available.

Paddy McNair will also be missing after a booking in Vilnius, though George Saville has joined up with the squad after being suspended for the Lithuania win.

The Swiss are second in Group C, four points behind Italy having played two games less, and three points ahead of fourth-placed Northern Ireland, who could overtake them with a victory.

"With the squad missing some of the senior boys this week, it is important that the young players get that experience and show their quality when they get the chance, which they certainly did," added Davis.

"I think we saw off the back of 2016, when we started the group well, and it had that snowball effect. There is nothing better than the confidence you get from winning. It has been a really positive week so far and hopefully we can finish it off on a high.

"We are excited. We know it is going to be a really tough game, we are coming up against a nation that regularly qualify for major tournaments. It is going to be a really difficult test but the way the group is positioned, it is a really good opportunity for us."

'We won't use energy in revenge'

For Davis and some of his team-mates, as well as for many supporters, Wednesday night's Group C encounter will evoke memories of Northern Ireland's play-off disappointment against Switzerland in the 2018 World Cup play-off.

A controversial penalty given against Corry Evans for handball saw the Swiss win the first leg 1-0, which ended up being decisive across the tie.

When asked if revenge for that defeat would be on his mind going into the game, Davis insisted the focus was on this World Cup campaign.

"We won't use any energy on revenge or anything like that. We know the importance of this game and what it could do for us in terms of the placings in the group," he continued.

Steven Davis was captain when Northern Ireland controversially lost to Switzerland in a World Cup play-off in 2017

"It was probably one of the most difficult moments of my football career because of what was at stake. We were so close to achieving a lifetime goal for a lot of us so it was really disappointing.

"The squads have changed a little bit since then but it would certainly be nice to get a positive result. I think we have got over the hurt from that, but it certainly took a little bit of time given the circumstances.

"We gave it our all and certainly don't have any regrets in terms of what we put into the two games and maybe just fell a little bit short, but this is another opportunity for us off the back of a good win in Lithuania.

"Hopefully we can get another positive result and make the group interesting going into the remaining games."