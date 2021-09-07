Last updated on .From the section England

Sarina Wiegman has included 16 members of the British Tokyo Olympics team in her first England squad since becoming manager.

Chelsea defender Jessica Carter is called up for the first time, while experienced internationals Mary Earps and Lucy Staniforth return to the fold.

Manchester City trio Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck all miss out through injury.

Uncapped pair Esme Morgan and Katie Zelem are also included.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

More to follow.