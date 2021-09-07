Last updated on .From the section England

Sarina Wiegman took charge of the Netherlands side during the Tokyo Olympics

Sarina Wiegman has included 16 members of the British Tokyo Olympics team in her first England squad since becoming manager.

Chelsea defender Jessica Carter has also been called up, while experienced internationals Mary Earps and Lucy Staniforth return to the fold.

Manchester City trio Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck all miss out through injury.

Uncapped pair Esme Morgan and Katie Zelem are also included.

"Whilst we have a few injuries to key players to contend with, we have such a strong squad and I'm excited by the young talent we have called up for this camp," said Wiegman.

"Of course, we have two challenging matches this month as we start our qualification for the World Cup in 2023, but we also have a strong focus on next summer's home Uefa Women's EURO. I can't wait to see what we can all do together to bring success to England."

The Lionesses will meet up on the south coast on Monday as they prepare for their World Cup qualifying opener against North Macedonia at St Mary's on Friday.

It will be the first opportunity for England fans to watch the national team on home soil since November 2019.

"It will be emotional to finally welcome fans back to the stadium for our home game against North Macedonia," added Wiegman.

"They have had a long wait due to Covid-19 and the restrictions that has brought, but they are such an important part of our journey over the next few years and I hope to see a big crowd at St. Mary's."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)