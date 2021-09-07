Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazil's home qualifier with Argentina was abandoned after just five minutes on Sunday

Fifa says disciplinary proceedings have been launched against Brazil and Argentina after the events that saw their World Cup qualifier abandoned.

Sunday's match was halted just after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

Fifa said their move follows analysis of the match reports from Sao Paulo.

No date for the rearranged fixture has yet been set.

Brazil's health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine upon arrival due to Covid-19 measures.

No players were named, but the players at English Premier League clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, and Tottenham duo Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

The match was ended just five minutes into the game when members of Anvisa, the Brazilian sanitary authority, walked onto the pitch and called for play to be stopped.

Under current Brazilian rules, anyone that has been in the UK in the 14 days prior to arriving in the country must quarantine for 14 days immediately upon arrival.

Anvisa director Antonio Barra Torres said the Argentina players did not comply with these rules despite being directed to do so.

"We got to this point because everything that Anvisa directed, from the first moment, was not fulfilled," Barra Torres said on Brazilian television, according to AFP.

"They went to the stadium and they entered the field, in a series of breaches."

The Argentine Football Association said external-link the team had complied with all health protocols.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said the events surrounding the match will now make clubs "incredibly nervous" about releasing their players for international duty in future.

"It is a mess. What happened in Brazil on Sunday was one of the most extraordinary things I've seen watching football in all my life," he said.

The Argentina squad has now left Brazil to prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifier at home to Bolivia on Friday, 10 September.