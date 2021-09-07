Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Chris Llewellyn won six Wales caps

Chris Llewellyn has stepped down as head coach of Swansea City Ladies after less than a month in the job.

Former Wales international Llewellyn, 42, was named successor to Colin Staples on 12 August.

But Swansea say Llewellyn has been replaced by assistant Chris Church.

"We would like to thank former head coach Chris Llewellyn for his input and professionalism during his time with us after stepping down," a statement on social media said. external-link

Swansea won the domestic double last season, and began the new Adran Premier campaign with a win at rivals Cardiff Met last Sunday.

Ex-Norwich City and Wrexham winger Llewellyn has previously held a number of coaching roles in Swansea's academy.