Barrie McKay played 28 games for Fleetwood last season after falling out of favour at Swansea

Hearts have signed former Rangers winger Barrie McKay after fending off interest from "very near and afar".

McKay, 26, has signed a two-year deal subject to international clearance following his release by Swansea City.

The Scotland cap spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, having moved to Nottingham Forest from Rangers in 2017 before joining Swansea a year later.

"Barrie is an exciting player and one I am sure will light up Tynecastle," said sporting director Joe Savage.

"We beat off interest from near - in fact, very near - and afar to get Barrie's signature and we're very happy to have done so."

McKay will train with the squad this week and could make his debut in Sunday's derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle, should the transfer be ratified in time.

Manager Robbie Neilson says the player - Hearts' eighth signing this summer - is "dynamic and capable of moments of magic", with his arrival adding to "considerable depth in our attacking options".

